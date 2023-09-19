Honoured actor Akrobeto made fans fall in love with him again after participating in a clean-up exercise in Kumasi

He joined other Kumawood stars, including Shatta Wale and Dr Likee, to sanitise the streets

Before the work commenced, Akrobeto entertained the crowd of volunteers with some hilarious dance moves

Ghanaian comic actor Akrobeto, born Akwasi Boadi, entertained the volunteers at Dr Likee and Shatta Wale's with funny dance moves and jokes.

Akrobeto upped his street credit after offering services to help clean some parts of Kumasi.

Many volunteers swamped the actor as soon as he arrived at the destination.

Shatta Wale touched down in Kumasi as a guest artiste and promotor for Game Park's latest lottery game on TV, Pick 1 Game.

After hosting a vibrant concert, Shatta Wale joined Ras Nene and other Kumawood stars, including Nana Ama McBrown and Akrobeto, in a clean-up exercise.

In the footage of the clean-up exercise, Akrobeto received a hero's welcome. He gave a short performance before heading out to clean a gutter.

Those who offered to assist were delighted to see their idol in person as they rushed to greet him.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Akrobeto's dance before joining in the clean-up exercise

Many applauded the veteran actor for helping clean the streets of Kumasi.

@thevoiceofprophecytoday commented:

GOD BLESS YOU ALL MORE GHANA ACTORS/ACTRESSES.

@nathanielafari4046 commented:

Nice job .

@user-dy9ti6nj4f commented:

Akros❤.

@adamsmyself8701 commented:

Holding the broom walking and taking photos.

