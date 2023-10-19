English professional footballer Ryan Bertrand arrived in Ghana on October 18, 2023

He was given a grand welcome amidst singing and drumming at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA)

Ghanaians reacted to videos and photos of his welcome into the country

Former Chelsea player Ryan Bertrand was given a grand welcome at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) when he arrived in Ghana.

Former Chelsea Player Ryan Bertrand in Ghana. Image Credit: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Ryan Bertrand dances adowa at KIA welcome

UEFA Champions League winner, Ryan Bertrand, was given a presidential welcome at the KIA on the night of October 18, 2023.

Amidst singing and drumming, he was welcomed by adowa dancers who taught him how to do the Asante traditional dance in a video.

The purpose of his visit is to partner with Edwin Eddie Koranteng and Koppan Sports with the goal of using sports to impact development across Africa.

Video of Ryan Bertrand being welcomed to Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Photos from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) as Ryan Bertrand arrived in Ghana.

Ghanaians react to the welcome of Ryan Bertrand at KIA

Many people were glad to see the former Chelsea player Ryan Bertrand in the country. However, others were not pleased with the hero's welcome he was given at KIA concerning the adowa dancers and the drums.

kein.connect said:

This is what some of us are complaining about. Recently, Ghanaian footballers were welcomed by drug sniffing dogs in USA. We will parade dancers to welcome them.

kadu4860 said:

While others are using dogs to welcome us other are using traditional dance God bless my homeland Ghana

_kwame_owusu_ said:

He’ll go to Jubilee house soon and take pictures with the Akoa no

heis_tilnard said:

I don’t know why people dey talk trash but this thing really dey make them feel the country

magraheb said:

Lemme guess, Next stop for him is the Jubilee House huh?

fregabslippersandheel.gh said:

Please let the cash flow on them ehhh

emperor.castro1 said:

Why should we be adopting Adowa on Ga land at Kotoka? Don't the Ga's have a dance? Just asking

kwabena_spunkie said:

So this Adowa welcome dance never Dey make old thing eii

asantepedro said:

What is the culture? Dancing Adowa in Airport to welcome a foreigner means we are cultured ong?

Source: YEN.com.gh