The second-semester results of a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student have emerged

The former trotro mate had received financial support to fund his education thanks to Ghanaian philanthropists

Scores of people have showered compliments on his benefactors and the young man for acing his exams

A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Chemical Engineering student who received support to finance his education has obtained 7As in his second-semester examination.

The young man, whose name was not disclosed, had to work as a trotro mate (mini-bus conductor) to fend for himself before enrolling at the university. His dream of furthering his education hunged in the balance despite earning stellar results in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The young man secured admission at KNUST but needed support to fund his education. He paid his fees thanks to Ghanaian social media personality, philanthropist Wendy Boatemaa Ofori, and another benefactor.

In a , Wendy Boatemaa Ofori expressed excitement over the results.

"I'm peculiarly happy whenever this young man sends me his results. I received his second-semester results today. We paid his fees a day before the admissions was over. He was working as a troski mate with excellent WASSCE results. I'm so proud of him.

''A good man from here gave me money for his fees. Today, I sent him his results, and he instantly called me on the phone and cried during the conversation, but for him, this young man would still be roaming," she recounted.

Ghanaians praise the benefactors

While some were moved by the help offered to the young man, others were impressed with his performance.

Sista Afia said:

Eiii awurade as if some of us de3 we just went there to accompany them in class no see A in my result before.

Nana Kwame Obuobisa Addo indicated:

I just went straight to Mathematics 152. That's the easiest way to know the strength of an engineering student. The boy is very smart. God bless you, Wendy Boatemaa Ofori and everyone who made this possible. Can you inbox me so I can help in my own way? Thanks, and God bless.

Akua Konadu Amankwaa posted:

God bless you all.

Opoku Asare Obed stated:

All the praises and everything goes to Almighty God, and you have made this happen through your benevolent and Indefatigable works. Onyakopon nhyira wo kese3 paa ma me.

Mercy Osei-Ghansah commented:

God bless you abundantly and the good people who support your course.

Mabel Attah indicated:

God bless u.

Juliet Amuzu

First-class loading. Congratulations.

Ithiel Korkor posted:

God richly bless the man who has been a channel of blessings to a whole generation. Congratulations to the gentleman. Pray for God's protection and provision for him to remain focused.

