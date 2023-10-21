Some Ghanaian Arsenal Fans are upset after Thomas Partey was an unused sub in the London derby with Chelsea

Partey trended online as they called for manager Mikel Arteta to bring him on when Arsenal were playing badly

Arsenal staged a stunning late fightback to earn a point at Stamford Bridge after being two goals down

Ghana Black Star Thomas Partey is trending after being an unused substitute in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Arsenal initially went two goals down, and several Arsenal fans called for Partey to be brought on to change the game.

Thomas Partey was yet again an unused substitute for Arsenal. Source: Getty Images

These calls did not get to Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, who made five changes without bringing in the Ghanaian defensive midfielder, who has had injury trouble.

On Twitter, several users fired comments questioning the manager's team selection in the draw and calling for Partey.

Some comment read:

Why didn’t Partey play today? Arteta has some serious questions to answer.

Where’s Partey to save Arsenal, Arsenal should have start Partey on this match..

Why in God's name is Arteta bringing on Havertz when Partey is around?

Them go roast me today.. but nothing spoil. Just get Partey in the game NOW!

Source: YEN.com.gh