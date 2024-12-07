Black Stars winger Joseph Painstil has shared how his twin sister inspired his move to LA Galaxy

The Ghana international joined the MLS outfit in February from Belgium's top-flight side KRC Genk

Paintsil and his LA Galaxy teammates are preparing for the final of the MLS against the New York Red Bulls

Joseph Paintsil has credited his twin sister for his move to Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Ghana international has been in scintillating form for LA Galaxy, leading them to the final of MLS Cup in his first season.

Ghanaian football fans initially did not welcome his move to the United States, especially since the winger was in good form in Europe with KRC Genk.

Ghanaian forward LA Galaxy shares how his sister convinced him to move to LA.

Painstil was reportedly on the radar of English clubs with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest interested in the Ghanaian.

However, the former Genk player had to consult his twin sister, Josephine, before making the move to LA.

“I was feeling good, my twin sister was feeling good, so I think it was the right decision for me to take. So I told my agent that, yeah, I just, we just need to do this. No matter what, how we need to do, we need to do it. And as you can see, I'm really blessed that everything was really going as planned," he told MLS Soccer.

“I never make my decision without my twin sister, because she really means a lot to me. And sometimes she feels something that, she really doesn't like it. And sometimes she feels really something bad, she always calls me and finds out if I'm OK. And whenever she feels something bad, I also feel something that's really off, you know?” he explained.

Painstil impressive first MLS season

The Ghanaian winger starred for LA Galaxy in the regular season, scoring ten goals and delivering three assists as LA Galaxy placed second in the Western Conference, per Transfermarkt.

Painstil added three goals in the playoffs as the LA-based club won the Western Conference title to set up a final with the New York Red Bulls.

He is expected to play a huge role in the final on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

