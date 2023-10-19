A throwback photo of Shatta Wale in high school at Winneba Secondary School has popped up on the internet

In the rare photo, Shatta was neatly dressed in the school colours, which consisted of a yellow shirt and ash kakie shorts

In the photo, the musician stood with some of his colleagues, posing for the camera

Renowned Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale was spotted in a nostalgic throwback photograph from his high school days at Winneba Secondary School, which has emerged on the internet. The snapshot gave a glimpse into the artiste's earlier years and has quickly become a topic of conversation among fans and followers.

In this rare photograph, Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., could be seen sporting the traditional yellow shirt and ash kakie shorts, the official school uniform. The image gave a sense of simplicity and a connection to his formative years.

Captured in the photo are Shatta Wale and some of his schoolmates, all of them showing a sense of youthful friendship. The musician and his mates looked in a good mood as they happily posed for the camera in their school outfits.

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's photo

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Simon Agbeduvi Dossah talked about their High School days:

True man,l was eating from that chop box,it saved us from going hungry during “hala season”

Esther A Agorgor said:

which of them is he???? He was handsome when he was young so what happened??

Nana Kojo Okyere reacted to the photo:

Simon Agbeduvi Dossah bless up

Shatta Wale talks about high school days

In a related story, Shatta Wale, in a video, spoke about his high school days and bragged about how good he had it as a kid.

The musician said he used to go to school with an ample amount of provisions that trumped that of his colleagues.

Shatta made the comment while addressing journalists who talked ill about him, stating that they did not come from a good home like him.

