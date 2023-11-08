Comfort Yeboah left her teammates in awe after she took to the dance floor during a team camping

The defender of Ampem Darkoa Ladies displayed some nice dance moves as she jammed to an Azonto tune

Her teammates, who saw how well she danced, began to cheer her on

An old video of Comfort Yeboah, the talented young Ghanaian defender showing off her dance moves has gone viral online.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on YouTube, was recorded when the young Ampem Darkoa Ladies defender joined the Ghana Black Queens camp on her maiden call-up.

As part of her unofficial initiation into the team, Comfort was meant to dance in front of her mates.

The young footballer did not disappoint as she danced with vim and energy as she jammed to an Azonto tune in the full glare of her teammates.

As if she rehearsed for the occasion, Comfort displayed one move after the other as she danced in sync with the high-tempo music.

Her dance moves were so captivating that her teammates started to cheer her on.

The adorable video was captioned:

Comfort Yeboah "John Boye" nailed her initiation dance"

The video surfaced after the young defender scored a wonderful goal for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in their first group game in the first CAF Women's Champions League first group game.

Watch the video

Comfort Yeboah speaks at post-match interview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Comfort Yeboah expressed herself in the Twi language during a post-match interview with international media.

In their opening fixture of the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League against Morocco's AS FAR Rabat on November 6, 2023, Apem Dorkoa Ladies faced a tough challenge.

Comfort Yeboah's performance earned her the title of Woman of the Match, leading to an interview with CAF TV.

Comfort Yeboah's stellar performance earned her the title of Woman of the Match, leading to an interview with CAF TV.

Given her limited fluency in English, Comfort chose to speak in Twi, her native language.

An interpreter facilitated communication by translating her words into English and vice versa.

