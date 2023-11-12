Black Stars and West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has debuted a new look in his latest game

Kudus is now sporting a cleaner cut after previously having a high top for much of the last two years

Kudus debuted a new look in West Ham's Premier League win against Nottingham Forrest

Mohammed Kudus debuted a new look in West Ham's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

The West Ham attacker has cut off most of his heart and is sporting a more clean-cut look.

Mohammed Kudus is sporting a new haircut. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The look seemed to have admirers online, with many Ghanaian fans approving.

Kudus was able to mark his new look with a victory against Nottingham Forest.

Though he didn't score, Kudus' teammates ensured West Ham emerged victorious 3-2 in an entertaining game.

The result sees West Ham climb to ninth in the table, while Forest remains 15th.

Since joining this season, Kudus has received plaudits from West Ham fans and players for his performances.

He is West Ham's second-highest scorer in all competitions this season (5) behind Jarrod Bowen (7), despite the Ghanaian only starting seven of their 16 games.

Pretty lady drools over Kudus

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok user Miris Couture gushed over Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus when she posted a video of the Black Stars attacking midfielder on her platform.

In the adorable clip, the footballer shows off his look at a salon where he has received a haircut.

Kudus, who now plays as a right winger for Premier League club West Ham United and the Ghana national team after moving from Nordsjælland and Ajax, gave a 360 look for the camera.

West Ham fan finally meets Kudus at Black Stars camp

YEN.com.gh reported that a West Ham United fan's dream came true after flying to Ghana from London to meet Kudus and see him play in the 2024 AFCON qualifiers.

The die-hard fan received a signed Black Stars jersey with Kudus' number, and they posed beautifully in the pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh