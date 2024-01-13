GTV and DSTV have engaged in a hilarious online battle as they clashed over the coverage of the 2023 AFCON

The social media admins of both networks have thrown shade at each other in very creative ways that have got many folks laughing

The GTV admin had many dying with laughter after he teased DSTV's lack of signal during rainfall

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to kick off on January 13, but the excitement is already building up on social media, especially between two rival broadcasters: GTV and DSTV Ghana.

The two networks have engaged in a hilarious online battle as they clashed over the coverage of the continental tournament. The social media admins of both networks have thrown shade at each other in very creative ways that have got many folks laughing.

The banter started when GTV posted an announcement of their broadcast of all the AFCON matches, claiming to provide viewers with the best football experience. GTV questioned why viewers should pay to watch when they can get all matches for free.

However, DSTV Ghana was not amused by GTV’s claim and fired back with a controversial tweet, questioning the quality of GTV’s broadcast. DSTV Ghana suggested that viewers should opt for high-definition pictures on Supersport rather than settle for poor quality.

The exchange did not end there, as GTV responded with a witty comeback, teasing DSTV’s lack of signal during rainfall. GTV made a tweet with a meme of a child bathing outside and complaining about the weather, implying that DSTV subscribers would miss the action due to bad weather.

The tweet had many netizens cracking up as they praised GTV’s admin for his sense of humour. Some declared that GTV was in a comfortable lead in the banter, while others urged DSTV to come up with a better reply.

