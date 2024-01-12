GTV and DSTV have got tongues wagging after announcing that they have secured broadcast rights for the AFCON

The two broadcast giants have been on social media trying to persuade Ghanaian football lovers to watch the AFCON matches on their channels

In so doing, they have made posts on social media trying to prove to Ghanaians why they are the best

Social media has been sent into frenzy after GTV and DSTV both announced that they have secured broadcast rights for the African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Over the past few days, the two broadcast giants, have been casting innuendos at each other regarding which broadcaster will have the best coverage of the tournament.

GTV And DSTV troll each over AFCON broadcast Photo credit: DSTV/Facebook @GTVSportsPlusTV/X

Source: UGC

It all started when the GTV took to its Facebook page announcing to football lovers that they can watch the all the games on their channels for free.

This was countered by DSTV who also posted on social media telling Ghanaians that all the AFCON games will be shown on their channels in high density(HD.)

"Don't get it twisted, don't be deceived, we've got the best of everything when it comes to AFCON 2023. Don't settle for terrible picture quality, poor sound or anything below standard, DSTV has got you covered.

GTV shortly after also replied, urging Ghanaians to remember that signals of Satellite TV channels are often disrupted when there is bad weather.

"Bad weather and Satellite TV, if you know, you know AFCON 2023.”

A Facebook user, Dumega Setiam Kofi Batini shared some screenshot of posts made by DSTV and GTV, as both attempt to claim supremacy when it comes to the coverage of the AFCON.

It remains to be seen who will have the last laugh, but one sure thing is that netizens are having a good time seeing these two broadcast giants go all out to generate attention for the AFCON.

Ghanaians react to the posts by DSTV and GTV

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post gave thoughts their regarding the posts made by the DTSV and GTV in the build up to the AFCON

Otum Victor commented:

Am just enjoying it. Waiting for the next response

Dormenyo Kofi replied:

Vawulence everywhere

Black Stars arrive in Ivory Coast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars, made a stylish and culturally significant entrance in the Ivory Coast ahead of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team sported elegant white kaftans when leaving Kumasi, but upon their arrival at the airport in Ivory Coast, they embraced their cultural heritage by donning the traditional kente and slippers.

The Ghanaian team consisting of 27 players and the technical team, appeared strikingly in the vibrant and symbolic kente fabric paired with traditional slippers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh