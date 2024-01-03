Jordan Ayew ended 2023 as the Premier League winger with the most dribbles completed, and Ghanaians have hailed him

The Ghanaian striker who plays for Crystal Palace had a good year with the club side, and many hope his form will reflect in the upcoming AFCON

Some folks felt that Jordan Ayew was underrated and deserved more credit for his efforts than he was given

Crystal Palace and Ghana forward Jordan Ayew ended 2023 as the Premier League winger with the most dribbles completed, according to statistics from Opta. The 31-year-old recorded 84 successful dribbles in the calendar year, beating the likes of Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah.

Ayew's impressive feat has earned him praise from his fans and fellow Ghanaians, who have hailed him as one of the best players in the top English league. Many have also expressed their hopes that he will carry his form into the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Ghana will face stiff competition from other nations.

Some of Ayew's admirers have also felt that he is underrated and deserves more credit for his efforts than he is given. They have pointed out that he is not only a skilful dribbler but also a hard-working and versatile player who can play in various positions and contribute to the team's defensive and offensive duties.

Ghanaians praise Jordan Ayew

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PhillipAfrica said:

He's making the league look like a farmer's league

goodbvss wrote:

Jordan is massively underrated

MAKONKO reacted:

I think he has the most fouls won too, he's a good player.

Jordan Ayew gets gifted by fan

In another story, Jordan Ayew, in a video, was presented with a pencil portrait drawing of him by a talented Ghanaian artist.

The young man who made the drawing visited the Black Stars camp and presented the portrait to the player.

Jordan, however, had a very stern look on his face and many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video questioned why he did not smile.

