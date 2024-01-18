Ghana Black Stars' final training session for their crucial match against Egypt showcased team preparedness, led by Coach Chris Hughton

The video, shared on social media, revealed players practising under the watchful eye of the technical team, with a lively jama session afterwards

Ghana faces Egypt in a decisive match following their loss to Cape Verde, and both teams aim to secure a victory for advancement in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament

A video has been shared on social media showing the last training session of the Ghana Black Stars ahead of their match against Egypt's Pharaohs.

This was in a video shared on the Ghana Black Stars' social media pages, showing their preparedness for the game.

In the video sighted on X, formally Twitter, the players were present passing the ball under the instruction of Coach Chris Hughton and his technical team.

Black Stars training ahead of their crucial game with the Pharaoh's of Egypt Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars

Source: Twitter

Present at the training were people from the media and some Ghana Football Association officials, including its president.

In the video, the players held a jama session after their training. Later, the GFA officials spoke to the team.

Ghana plays Egypt on Thursday, January 18, 2023, at 8 pm at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan.

It is a decisive game for both teams since Ghana lost to Cape Verde in its first match, and Egypt drew with Mozambique. Both teams need to win this match to give them hope of progressing to the tournament's next stage.

Watch the video below:

