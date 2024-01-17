A video of a Ghanaian pastor predicting doom for the Black Stars in the ongoing AFCON has gone viral

The man in a video stated that Ghana will lose its second group game against Egypt

Many people who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the disclosure by the pastor

A Ghanaian pastor, who rose to fame after rightly predicting Ghana's defeat against Cape Verde at the ongoing African Cup of Nation in Côte d'Ivoire, has caused a stir after he disclosed that the senior national team the Black Stars will once again lose it second group game against Egypt.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Rev Jedidia Henry Kore said God revealed to him that the scoreline for that game was 2-1.

Ghanaian pastor predicts defeat for Ghana against Egypt Photo credit: @FIRE OJA/Facebook @GhanaBlackstars/X

"Even if Ghana gets a draw then God has intervened," he said with confidence.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the pastor's prophecy about the Black Stars upcoming match had raked in over 2000 likes and 150 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the disclosure by the pastor

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared diverse opinions on the comments, with some saying that his prophecy about the game will not come to pass.

Cashious Decee stated:

Thursday if eno happen,pastor run from Ghana

Ama Ghana reacted:

As a prophet do you support betting lf Ghana lost what will you get out of if.

Vincent Ocha replied:

Onyame b3 kae Ghana meaning they will win errr

Lexiconju indicated:

If this happens all the investors will come to your church

rock2020302 wrote:

Pastor don't make me lose my cash for the correct score ooo

Ghana supporters pray for Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group of Ghanaian supporters in the Ivory Coast is trending after a video of them praying vehemently ahead of the country's second game.

In the video, the Black Stars supporters were captured seriously offering their supplication to God about Ghana's next game against Egypt.

The prayer was for the Black Stars to emerge victorious and earn enough points to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

