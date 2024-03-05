Thomas Partey picked up a knock in October last year during a friendly for the Black Stars in the US

The player's injury sidelined him for about four months without active play

Arsenal players and fans welcomed him in grand style as he returned to the team's lineup in their latest game against Sheffield United

Last year, Ghanaian football star Thomas Teye Partey sustained an injury during Ghana's friendly match in the US.

The player has since been grappling with fitness issues, with a recent setback further plunging his career into uncertainty.

For the first time in four months, the 30-year-old defensive midfielder returned to active duties for his English club, Arsenal, having missed 25 matches in all competitions.

Thomas Partey fully recovers. Photo source:X/AFCTV

Partey plays against Sheffield United

Thomas Partey excited scores of fans after he was added to the Arsenal squad that faced Sheffield United in their triumphant 6-0 victory to maintain their third position in the EPL standings.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta introduced the fully fit Thomas Partey in the 65th minute, replacing Jorginho after the team had already scored all their six goals.

Coach Mikel Arteta hopes Partey's return can bolster Arsenal's performance for the remainder of the season.

Scores of fans took to social media to share their excitement over Thomas Partey's return, with many taking particular interest in a photo of Martin Odegard welcoming Partey with a deep hug.

Netizens react to Thomas Partey's return

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Thomas Partey's return to the team after his long injury.

@AlinurMohamed_ sid:

Everyone including Manchester City, Liverpool and Porto are afraid of Thomas Partey

@AbubakarMgalla noted:

The things we all love to see

@baahrichard5 wrote:

Very good to have in back. Ghana is delighted that he is back

