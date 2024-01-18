Dr Sonnie Badu in a recent video sent the Ghana Black Stars well wishes ahead of their game against Egypt

In the video the Ghanaian gospel singer said that the Black Stars are a team that show up in big games

The Black Stars game against Egypt is a redemption game as many Ghanaians were left disappointed after the match against Cape Verde

Ghanaian gospel musician Dr Sonnie Badu in a recent video has sent his maximum support to the Ghana Black Stars.

The Black Stars who disappointed many with their performance against Cape Verde have an opportunity to redeem themselves with a second game against Egypt.

The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde in their opening game in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Sonnie Badu predicts victory against Egypt. Photo Credit: @sonniebaduuk @blackstarsofghana

Dr Badu's well wishes

In the video that has made many rounds on social media, Dr Sonnie Badu is seen showing support for the Black Stars ahead of the game against Egypt. He said he knows the game will be a difficult one but he believes in the team. He knows that the team shows up for big games and tells the players to download the Ghanaian spirit in themselves ahead of the game.

Black Stars hear me and hear me good. The Egypt game is going to be tough, but one thing I know about Ghana is we show up for big games. I pray that the spirit of Ghana that shows up for every big game be downloaded in the players so that they make themselves proud. I want all the players on the pitch to demonstrate the spirit Djiku demonstrated. Fight with your last breath.

Watch video below:

Ghanaians react to Dr Sonnie Badu's well wishes

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians about the video:

@beatriceeshun2451 said:

May God bless you for your words

@Stephany love said:

u are very reasonable God bless u

@larry.king9 said:

They should forget Jama and focus on the trophy.

@Esther AshleyEnti said:

simple fe3fe3fe3 God bless u

@anitaawuah6360 said:

God bless you brother

@Famous said:

Masa Masa 3nfa

Ghanaian Pastor Prophesies Defeat For Ghana Against Egypt

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian pastor Rev Jedidiah Henry Kore, known for accurate football predictions, has forecasted another Black Stars defeat against Egypt with a 2-1 score line.

His first prophesied that Cape Verde would defeat Ghana by the same score line, which came to pass.

