The Black Stars, currently in Ivory Coast, are preparing for Group B fixtures against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique

Renowned Reggae and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has expressed unwavering confidence in the Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, despite their recent struggles.

He urged them to secure victory in the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Stonebwoy spoke to the team at their farewell dinner in Kumasi before they left and arrived in Abidjan in grand style. Stonebwoy entertained them with captivating renditions of his songs.

The dinner was attended by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the lady who attempted the longest singing marathon in December.

Stonebwoy inspired the players to end Ghana's 42-year AFCON trophy drought.

Ghana's last AFCON triumph dates back to 1982, and Stonebwoy, acknowledging the tournament's challenges, firmly believed in the team's ability to emerge victorious.

"They should go and do us good and possibly win the African Cup for us in this tournament."

Kudus Vows To End Ghana's Trophy Drought With AFCON Victory

In another story, Mohammed Kudus expressed determination to end Ghana's AFCON trophy drought, aiming for victory in the upcoming tournament.

In a video interview, Mohammed Kudus confidently promises success in AFCON and other competitions, fostering hope among fans.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton includes Kudus in the 55-man squad, envisioning him as a goal-scoring no. 10 playmaker.

West Ham Wishes Mohammed Kudus Well Ahead Of 2023 AFCON

Meanwhile, West Ham United extended best wishes to Mohammed Kudus for AFCON 2023, acknowledging his standout season with eight goals.

The English Premier League side wished Kudus and teammate Nayef Aguerd well as they played for their countries during AFCON.

However, manager David Moyes expressed frustration over FIFA rules allowing Salah to play for Liverpool while preventing Kudus due to rescheduled matches ahead of the AFCON.

