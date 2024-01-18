A video of Kwadwo Asamoah speaking on the upcoming Ghana vs Egypt game is trending

This comes after he said he will not be able to tell which team will win the crucial game

Netizens who reacted to the video were stunned by his response, with many saying the current Black Stars team is not committed

Retired Ghanaian player, Kwadwo Asamoah has caused a stir online after he was asked for his prediction on the upcoming game between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Pharaohs of Egypt at the AFCON.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X page of @kwadwosheldon, the former Black Stars midfielder said it was difficult for him to predict which country will win that game.

Kwadwo Asamoah reacts to Ghana vs Egypt game

He said the team that will show more desire to win the crucial encounter will end up as the victor.

The former Juventus player was also confident that some changes would be made to the Black Stars line up that played against Cape Verde.

At the time of writing the report, the 1-minute 11-second video which had raked in over 87,000 views and 45 comments was captioned:

"Former Black Stars Player, Kwadwo Asamoah has a message for the Ghanaians and the Black Stars"

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to comment by Kwadwo Asamoah

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post expressed diverse opinions on the statements made by Kwadwo Asamoah.

@JerubbaalPiesie stated:

They will lose again!

@ybmanuel_01 reacted:

They won’t learn for their mistakes o..they’ll go and play nyaaa and some will come say “Ghanaians want them to win every game” smh ..

@Bossofthe_media wrote:

He saf they fear the Black star eeei

@KevinLo53743088 added:

He doesn't trust the team

@BigsmokeBoss_ added:

if it was his squad, he would’ve predict a win.. this current squad di3

Jordn Ayew reacts to Ghana vs Egypt game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Jordan Ayew is confident the Black Stars will beat Egypt in their second Group B match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Crystal Palace striker, said that the team was determined to bounce back and prove themselves in the tournament.

He added that the team had learned from their mistakes in the first match and had worked hard to improve their performance and tactics.

