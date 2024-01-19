Giovanni Caleb in a recent video calculates Black Stars' fortune at the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament

The media personality after his meticulous calculations arrived at the solution that the Black Stars will bring the trophy home

The Ghana Black Stars will face Mozambique for the final round of group game matches to be played at the Afcon

The calculators are out. Ghana Black Stars have turned everyone in the country into pure statisticians.

After losing their first game against Cape Verde and drawing against Egypt, the chances of the Black Stars qualifying to the next stage of the competition is very slim.

Media personality Giovanni Caleb however has solved the difficult equation and has arrived at the solution. He says the Black Stars will bring the trophy home.

Giovanni Caleb brings out his calculator. Photo Credit: @blackstarsofghana @giovanni.caleb

Giovanni Caleb's calculation

In a hilarious video posted to his Instagram page, Giovanni is seen calculating the possible outcome for the Black Stars campaign at the ongoing Afcon. After his calculations, he said Ghana would finish second in the group progressing through the competition to the Finals and bringing the trophy home.

We will win our game against Mozambique and get a total of 4 points. Egypt will also lose or draw with Cape Verde pushing us to second place. Based on my calculations and forecast, Ghana will bring the trophy home.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to Giovanni's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions by some Ghanaians, below are a few:

@dessy_ocean said:

Nbs calculus

@naanaskitchengh said:

you dey worry oo

@sewkulufrank said:

Gio I have a scientific calculator

@akoaay3jon said:

Oh boss. Wo yɛ calculations paa o herh

@thedancingteacher_official said:

this not find x but find Ghana paaaa… i like your methodology

@benjamin3434yy said:

Quantitative methods best student

@merries437 said:

you go work am taya

@pddwira said:

Permutations galore

