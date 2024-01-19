Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artiste Stonebwoy believes the Black Stars can still qualify out of their group despite the draw against Egypt

According to him, the players showed enough spirit and all that is left is tactful discipline to not concede too many goals

The Black Stars of Ghana drew their second game against Egypt at the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament

AFCON 2023 keeps getting better as the competition progresses.

The level of competition at the Afcon is Steller with amazing storylines being written

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy who was present at the stadium to cheer Ghana on to victory against fierce opposition Egypt says Ghana will still progress to the next round of the competition despite drawing the game against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Stonebwoy's optimism

In a video that made social media runs after the end of the match, Stonebwoy was seen with high energy lauding the performance of the Ghana Black Stars.

He said he knew the result was not what everyone was expecting, but unlike the first game against Cape Verde, the Ghana players showed spirit and that was very positive.

He believed if the Ghanaian team was very tactful, especially on defense, qualification would be very simple for them

Let's put on the fighting spirit, that's all we need. We can over qualify. What did Egypt play? The goals they scored us was not because they dominated us, we gave them those opportunities. We just have to be wise moving forward.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's optimism

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians reacting to what Stonebwoy said

@the_cardinal7 said:

Ghana could have won this game easily with good defending ❤️

@awra_akua said:

Yes we can qualify

@queen_milli3 said:

This game was 2-0 against Egypt the mistake came from us. We gave them those two goals

@jiloakwasi said:

OVERLORD AKASA IS FINAL 1GAD

@peekaay_official said:

We just need to be wise…. More Vhim next game #blackstar

@daniel_wealth said:

There's possibility for Ghana

@ayel_musik said:

That’s the man talking there we can over qualify

Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, and other musicians thrill fans at the Bhim Concert

YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Sports Stadium came alive with high-octane performances from Stonebwoy during his 2023 Bhim Concert.

Reports indicated that over 35,000 fans attended the fifth Dimension Homecoming edition at the 40,000-capacity stadium on Friday, December 22.

When stepped on the stage at his event, he delivered an astounding live band performance and thrilled fans with his popular songs on the night

