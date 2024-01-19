West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus got many Ghanaians jubilating when he scored a brace in his first appearance at the 2023 AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire

The game was between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Pharaohs of Egypt, and it ended in 2:2 at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny on January 18, 2024

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the many reactions from football lovers on Kudus

Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus won the hearts of many Ghanaians when he scored a brace in his first appearance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The game was played between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 18, 2024, at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Côte d'Ivoire.

The game was the second for both countries at the 2023 AFCON and the first appearance of Mohammed Kudus after coming out of an injury.

Videos of the goals scored by Mohammed Kudus have gone viral on social media as many hailed him, despite the team drawing with the Pharaohs.

Below is a video of Mohammed Kudus' first goal against Egypt.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Mohammed Kudus' brace

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians after Mohammed Kudus scored a brace for Ghana.

@SneakerNyame_ said:

Scored in his first World Cup. Scored in his first Afcon. Mo Kudus, this is the starboy from Ghana❤️

@garyalsmith said:

Mohammed Kudus vs Egypt. • 90 minutes • 2 goals • 91% pass accuracy • 10/15 ground duels won • 5/6 successful dribbles (highest) • 1 chance created #TecnoAFCONwithGary

@blacksherif_ said:

Kudus da Messiah, you do your best

@KayPoissonOne said:

After the Tournament Dede Ayew should retire respectfully. We need that number 10 jersey for Mohammed Kudus. We know if we take it from him while he no retire Kudus go fit see the football like dadesen whenever he wears the jersey so we are just begging him.

@KiDiMusic said:

Kudus is special!

@LazarusKumi said:

Kudus is a Black Star the rest of the team are just Black

@jeffwellz said:

Kudus was born in the wrong generation. He should’ve been with Essien, Gyan and co.

Below is a video of Mohammed Kudus' second goal.

Source: YEN.com.gh