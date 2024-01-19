Majeed Ashimeru has left a lasting impression on Asamoah Gyan with his stint at the AFCON

Two years ago, Asamoah Gyan advocated for the player to be integrated into the Black Stars team

Today, he has decided to nickname him Controller after his explosive performance at the ongoing AFCON tournament

Last two years, legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan publicly appealed to the country's football authorities to integrate Majeed Ashimeru into the Black Stars team.

The youngster instantly gained the trust of Ghanaians in the Black Stars' first World Cup qualification game.

Since then Majeed Ashimeru has quickly risen to become a shining pillar in the currently inconsistent Black Stars team and Asamoah Gyan can't seem to hide his admiration for the young player.

"Call him controller" - Asamoah Gyan nicknames Majeed Ashimeru Photo source: Twitter/AsamoahGyan, Twitter/GhanaBlackStars

Asamoah Gyan nicknames Majeed Ashimeru

Majeed Ashimeru delivered yet another impressive performance in against Egypt which ended in a 2:2 draw.

In reaction to a compilation video of the midfielder's performance, Asamoah Gyan extolled the player for his "High IQ and "Too much confidence".

In another post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asamoah Gyan unveiled a new nickname for Majeed Ashimeru calling him "controller."

He went on to suggest that a midfield collaboration between Majeed Ashimeru, Daniel Kofi Kyereh who is currently out of the Black Stars squad due to an injury and a good defensive midfielder would do a lot of good for the team.

Netizens react to Majeed Ashimeru's new nickname.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Asamoah Gyan's love for Majeed Ashimeru.

@Kenneth37069101 wrote:

Anytime the coach takes him out the team’s performance drops but this coach does it and brings in Baba who is a mess

@mutaking said:

He deserves to play for a top team.His confidence,positioning,dribbling and decision making is world class.I pray he lands a huge contract after this tournament. World class!

@arthurgideon181 remarked:

3fata nu cama

@StonnelD noted:

He does everything well but his final decision …if he gets that right he will be one of the greats

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Mohammed Kudus debut AFCON performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus had scored two goals in his first-ever AFCON game.

Asamoah Gyan took to social media to laud the West Ham star's efforts saying "This is what we call quality."

