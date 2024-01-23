Chris Hughton has explained the reason behind the substitution of Joseph Paintsil for Dede Ayew, which ended up costing Ghana

The coach explained that during the halftime break, he felt Paintsil was fatigued and decided to change him for Ayew instantly

The change confused many Ghanaians as Paintsil had won Ghana a penalty, which led to Ghana's first goal in the half

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has defended his decision to substitute Joseph Paintsil for Dede Ayew at half-time in the 2-2 draw with Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chris Hughton, Joseph Paintsil and Dede Ayew Photo Source: andreayew10, joseph_paintsil

Source: Instagram

Jordan Ayew had given Ghana the lead from the penalty spot in the 15th minute after he was fouled by Mozambique defender. The Black Stars doubled their advantage in the 70th minute when Jordan Ayew scored another penalty.

However, Hughton decided to replace Paintsil with Dede Ayew, the captain and star player of the team, at the start of the second half. The coach explained that he felt Paintsil was fatigued and needed a rest.

However, the substitution backfired, as Dede Ayew conceded a handball in the box in the dying minutes of the game, allowing Mozambique to pull one back from the spot. The Mambas then equalized when Reinildo scored a header from a corner.

Ghana could not find a winner in the remaining time and had to settle for a draw that effectively ended their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage. The Black Stars have only two points from three games and are third in Group B.

The result sparked outrage among the Ghanaian fans and media, who questioned Hughton’s tactics and selection. Many felt that Paintsil should have stayed on the pitch, as he was the most lively and dangerous player for Ghana. Some also criticized Dede Ayew for his costly mistake and lack of impact.

Journalist attacks Hughton

In another story, a sports journalist launched an attack on Black Stars coach Chris Hughton after the 2:2 draw against Mozambique.

Ghana has not won a single game in the tournament, and the man was peeved about the awful display by the national team, hurling insults at the coach.

The Black Stars are set to bow out from the AFCON after securing just 2 points in their Group B fixtures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh