A video of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku watching the Ghana vs Mozambique game has gone viral on social media

The Leicester City attacker who was watching the game in the stands looked unhappy

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions with many expressing disappointment in him

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has sparked reactions on social media after a video of him watching Ghana's game against Mozambique in the AFCON popped up online.

In the video which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok, the talented youngster who attended a Leicester City game and was seated in the stands was filmed apparently watching Ghana's game on his phone.

With a tensed look, the 19-year-old showed no signs of excitement as he remained fixated on his phone.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving Ghana third in the group with 2 points after three games.

The video which had raked in over 3000 likes and 88 comments, was captioned:

"Fatawu Issahaku watch Ghana Elimination from the stance of Leicester city game"

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video were disappointed with Fatawu Issahuku for opting not to play in this year's AFCON.

Mr dignice indicated:

he failed Ghana seriously. he would have been a good addition to the team

anthonyblay308 indicated:

Why did you do this to us, you are a good player for Ghana

Bra_B33zY remarked:

kwasiaman he sh3da fake injury not to come play for the black stars and thankful he got red card and still can't play for his club team...siato

Dic_ta indicated:

Anka by now , we’re insulting him wotowoto

Qwaku Walker added:

bro keep focus on your club paaaa

Chris Hughton accepts responsibility

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has admitted that the performance of Black Stars hasn't been good enough.

In a video shared by a sports journalist, the 65-yeard old who took absolute control of the Black Stars as head coach last year absolved his players from blame.

“We’ve had the players for a long period now to train together and we anticipated we would grow stronger the longer we went in the competition, but the fact is we haven’t," the 65-year-old gaffer admitted.

