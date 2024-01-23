Ghana's Mohammed Kudus expresses deep disappointment as the team fails to secure a spot in the AFCON round 16, squandering a two-goal lead against Mozambique.

The post-match reflection highlights critical mistakes, including a penalty and a goal conceded quickly.

Ghana now relies on other match results to have a slim chance of progression, facing the prospect of a second consecutive early exit from AFCON.

Mohammed Kudus expressed profound disappointment as Ghana's aspirations for a spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 suffered a setback.

The team faced a significant blow, relinquishing a two-goal lead in the final minutes of a crucial match against Mozambique.

Despite Jordan Ayew's successful conversion of two penalties, Ghana couldn't sustain their advantage, conceding two goals rapidly to draw 2-2 and exit the tournament at the group stage for the second consecutive time.

A disappointed Mohammed Kudus said they were sloppy, and that led to a draw with Mozambique Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars & @addojunr

Source: Twitter

Kudus describes the scoreline as a 'big failure'

In a post-match reflection, Kudus shared his sentiments, labelling the outcome a "big failure" and expressing his deep disappointment.

The dismay stemmed from a dramatic sequence, including Andre Ayew conceding a penalty that Mozambique converted and a costly error by goalkeeper Richard Ofori leading to an equalizing goal from a corner kick.

"Today was an easy win for us. Just keep it like that till the end of the game. We were just too sloppy, two silly mistakes. This game was too easy."

Mohammed Kudus said there is the urgency for the team to address and rectify the costly mistakes, stating,

"We need to keep the focus and correct the silly mistakes going forward. Conceding two goals within four minutes is unacceptable."

Ghana's attempt to secure the second-place position in Group B and avoid third-place drama fell short, leaving them with a slim chance of progression.

Ghana must rely on other match results, hoping Zambia, Algeria, and Cameroon are defeated in their final matches to improve their standing in the third-place rankings.

If Ghana fails to progress, this will be the second consecutive early exit for Ghana in AFCON tournaments, after their 2021 disappointment against Comoros.

Meanwhile, Egypt made it to the next round without winning a match, securing three draws.

Ghana Vs Mozambique: Sports Journalist Attacks Chris Hughton After Game, Video Causes Stir

Meanwhile, Angel FM sports journalist Kofi Owusu Jerry criticizes Black Stars coach Chris Hughton after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Mozambique in AFCON.

Ghana's poor performance, with just two points, leads Owusu Jerry to verbally attack Hughton, accusing him and the technical team of incompetence.

The journalist's comments elicit mixed reactions, with some supporting his views while others find the insults unprofessional and unnecessary

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh