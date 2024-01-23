Joseph Paintsil says he was not fatigued in the Blak Stars vs Mozambique game before his substitution in the second half

His claim contradicts an earlier claim by the team's coach Chris Hughton that he effected the substitution because the midfielder needed some rest

Hughton replaced Paintsil, one of the best performers, with Dede Ayew at the start of the second half of the 2-2 draw with Mozambique

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has refuted claims by Ghana coach Chris Hughton that he [the player] was fatigued in the game against Mozambique.

The Black Stars faced the Mambas in their last group game of AFCON 2023 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe on Monday, January 22.

Needing a win to stay in the competition, Ghana could only get a draw after throwing away a two-goal lead.

Chris Hughton criticised for substitution of Joseph Paintsil

At the start of the second half, Chris Hughton substituted Joseph Paintsil for Captain Dede Ayew. The attacking midfielder had been one of the brightest spots of Ghana's team, winning the penalty that was converted by Jordan Ayew to end the first half 1-0.

Hughton's decision has been highly criticised after Dede Ayew conceded a penalty that was converted for Mozambique's first goal.

Addressing the press, the Ghana coach defended his decision to substitute the KRC Genk midfielder. According to him, he felt Paintsil was fatigued and needed a rest.

Joseph Paintsil denies Chris Hughton's reasons for his substitution

But Paintsil has come to refute the suggestion by Hughton that he was fatigued and needed some rest.

In a video after the game, the player, when asked about the issue of him being fatigued, hissed before retorting, "which fatigue?"

