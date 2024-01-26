The Ghana Football Association has begun its search for a new Black Stars coach after Chris Hughton's dismissal

Some Ghanaian sports journalists have shared their petitions online imploring President Nana Akufo-Addo to stop the GFA's search for a new Black Stars coach

So far four journalists including Saddick Adams, Patrick Osei Agyeman, Veronica Commey, and Fentuo Tahiru have shared their reasons

On January 24, 2024, the Ghana Football Association relieved the Black Stars' coach of his duties following Ghana's AFCON exit.

The Black Stars only managed two points after they lost their opening game against Cape Verde and got a point each from their fixtures against Egypt and Mozambique.

Some journalists think Ghana's search for a seventh coach in six years is reflective of certain issues related to the decision-makers at the GFA.

Journalists beg Akufo-Addo to relook at the GFA

According to Saddick Adams, sacking head coach, Chris Hughton only solves a mere three per cent of the Black Stars' woes and the GFA's newly formed committee to appoint the coach's replacement is a lost cause.

In his petition to the president whose tenure has already seen two failed successive AFCON campaigns, Saddick Adams implored for the GFA to be investigated and audited by a third party.

He charged the president to "dissolve that sham of a committee before they even start the walk to nowhere."

In another post sighted by YEN.com.gh, sports writer and on-air personality, Veronica Commey established that the "government must take a huge interest in charting a way forward for Ghana football without fear."

Other journalists who have joined the call for the president to override the GFA's search for a new coach are Patrick Osei Agyeman popularly known as Countryman Songo and Fentuo Tahiru.

They also demanded an apology from the association for the Black Stars' disappointing exit from .

Netizens react to the call for GFA to halt Ghana's new coach search

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the journalists' plea to the president.

@Ymlab_8 quizzed::

Who watches the watchman? Who will heed to this advice? It’s one horr0r show we all watching in and football

@bacellone1 said:

We joke with them too much Errrrr. They are willing to spend our money to make that mistake again. And no one even questioned why Otto Addo left

@_adomAsante wrote:

How can you call for more water to fight flooding?

@Champion_Flat added:

They should just give the team to Asamoah Gyan to coach ❤️❤️

