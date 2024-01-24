The Black Stars are set to play a high-profile friendly against defending FIFA World Cup champions Argentina in March 2024

The anticipated match is a significant challenge for Ghana, who recently sacked coach Chris Hughton after a disappointing AFCON campaign

Amid the need for a new coach, the friendlies against Argentina offer crucial tests for Ghana as they regroup and prepare for future competitions

The Ghana National Men's Football Team, the Black Stars, is reportedly scheduled to face defending FIFA World Cup champions Argentina in an international friendly game in March 2024.

This anticipated matchup, revealed by sports journalist Juan Arango and former Ecuadorian footballer Hernan S Castillo, is set to be one of two friendlies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners, with the other against China.

Ghana has performed poorly in recent friendlies. Ghana's recent friendly results include losses to the USA and Mexico, a goalless draw with Namibia, and a 3-1 victory over Liberia.

Ghana and China are playing in continental championships

The upcoming friendly against Argentina poses a significant challenge, considering Messi's stature as one of the greatest players in football history.

The scheduling of these friendlies comes when Ghana and China are involved in continental championships – Ghana in the 2023 AFCON and China in the Asian Cup.

However, Ghana's disappointing AFCON performance saw them fail to progress to the knockout stage and prompted the dismissal of coach Chris Hughton.

With the Ghana Football Association (GFA) now needing a new coach, the upcoming friendlies against football powerhouses Argentina present an opportunity for the Black Stars to regroup and prepare for future competitions.

Ghana vs Mozambique: Sports journalist attacks Chris Hughton after game

Meanwhile, Angel FM sports journalist Kofi Owusu Jerry criticized Black Stars coach Chris Hughton after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Mozambique in AFCON.

Ghana's poor performance, with just two points, caused Owusu Jerry to verbally attack Hughton, accusing him and the technical team of incompetence.

The journalist's comments elicited mixed reactions, with some supporting his views while others found the insults unprofessional and unnecessary.

