Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Kofi Oduro has added his voice to the trending issues about the Ghana Football Association

In a video, the preacher man lamented about the many football talents in the country who are constantly overlooked by the association

He also declared his readiness to join the upcoming GFA demonstration on Valentine's Day

After Ghana's AFCON exit which led to the sacking of head coach, Chris Hughton, the Ghana Football Association promptly formed a committee to search for a new Black Stars coach.

A team of sports journalists including Countryman Songo petitioned the president to halt the search and announced a demonstration on Valentine's Day to protest against the Kurt Okraku-led administration.

In an online video, Ghanaian preacher man Prophet Kofi Oduro shared his frustrations against the GFA and declared his intention to join the upcoming demonstration.

Prophet Kofi Oduro set to join GFA demo

Source: Instagram

Prophet Kofi Oduro descends on the GFA

According to the televangelist and founder of Alabaster Church International, the GFA has been irresponsible in harnessing the country's vast football talent pool.

In the video which was culled from a recent in-church sermon, Prophet Kofi Oduro known for his explosive takes also accused the current football system of being corrupt.

"Your time is up," the preacher man said in the widely shared video as he registered his interest in joining the upcoming protest.

His intentions were well received by sports journalists, Saddick Adams and Countryman Songo who are among the conveners of the demonstration.

Netizens talk about Prophet Kofi Oduro joining the GFA protest

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Prophet Kofi Oduro's take on the GFA.

@Views09 said:

This man will forever be one of the greatest MOG of all time..never afraid to speak the truth like others, God bless Prophet Kofi Oduro

@CharlesMontana6 wrote:

His types are the religious leaders we want, outspoken leaders who are not afraid to offend anyone. Leaders that will spit fire and the truth, God bless you sir.

@SheniguS remarked:

I just like this man, the only pastor who doesn’t fear to state the facts and truth

@PolysarkCess_ added:

This man will go down as one of the best men of God in history. His ability to say things as it is without filtering it is what makes him me like him

Upcoming GFA demo gets police acknowledgement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that s

The acknowledgement from the police gave the movement significant momentum as scores of Ghanaians shared their interest in joining the protest.

Source: YEN.com.gh