A young West Ham fan has expressed his love for Ghana but has stated that he wouldn't apologize for wishing them out of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The young boy made the statement prior to the commencement of the tournament because he wanted Mohammed Kudus, one of West Ham's new signings, to return early to his club.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax in the summer of 2023 and has impressed with his performances in the Premier League. He was also one of Ghana's key players in the AFCON, where he scored two goals and provided one assist in three games.

However, Ghana failed to advance from the group stage after losing to Cape Verde and drawing with Egypt and Mozambique. They finished third in their group and missed out on the knockout phase by a single point.

The young West Ham fan said he was happy to see his idol in action but also hoped that Ghana would exit the tournament early so that Kudus could return to West Ham and help them in their quest for a top-six finish.

West Ham fan sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sight7188 said:

Nonsense because he want west ham to proceed to the top, he wish bad luck for ghana. when u will not even be among top 5.

Pamela commented:

We’re not even angry at him for seeing the future in advance now you can have Kuku to yourself mate

oliw91 wrote:

I see him last night wasn’t sure if it was him but would have said hello ❤️⚒

Kudus secures point for West Ham

In another story, Mohammed Kudus helped his club, West Ham United, win a point against Bournemouth in a heated EPL fixture on Thursday, February 1, 2023.

The Hammers were down by a goal, but Kudus' brilliant dribble inside the Bournemouth penalty box led to him being brought down, winning a penalty.

Ward-Prowse converted the penalty from the spot with a brilliant strike down the middle, and the match ended 1-1.

