A sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly referred to as Countryman Songo, has pleaded for forgiveness after verbally abusing John Paintsil

John Paintsil, an assistant coach of the Black Stars, has sued Countryman Songo, two other journalists and a football pundit for defamation

The media houses on whose platforms the "defamatory" comments were made were also added to the suit

Ghanaian sports presenter Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly called Countryman Songo, has apologised to assistant Black Stars coach John Paintsil.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, Countryman Songo admitted on his Fire for Fire show that some previous comments he made after John Paintsil was appointed assistant coach were unpalatable and asked for forgiveness.

"If you notice you’ve offended your brother, you must apologise. I want to apologise to John Paintsil because some things haven’t gone well. I said some things he was unhappy about, and I apologise. I am sorry.”

Countryman Songo said he had realised his wrong and apologised to John Paintsil. Photo credit: GFA & @firemansongo

Source: Facebook

Countryman Songo's apology comes after the ex-Fulham player sued three sports journalists, a football pundit and three media houses for defamation.

Patrick Osei Agyemang, Saddick Adams, Veronica Commey, and Christopher Nimley were sued. Omni Media Limited, Angel Broadcasting Network, and Multimedia Group were served.

Watch the apology below:

Netizens react to Countryman Songo’s apology to John Paintsil

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments made by social media users on Countryman Songo's apology. Read them below:

Abu Mubarik said:

Half-hearted apology... no sincerity attached. I can imagine the pressure management put on him to render this apology...

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah wrote:

Hahaha looks like a forced apology from Multimedia

Nathaniel Nantie said:

You can't stay mad at such a character..it takes a real man to acknowledge when he is in the wrong. More respect, Songo...but let it be a lesson

Egya Anaman wrote:

I don't like John Paintsil as a second coach but Songo needs to avoid the usage of harsh words when addressing others. He (Songo) can't be criticizing all the time. Sometimes, it's ok to first support certain ideas and decisions and if and when things go sour, you then criticize.

Larry Jakes said:

Management will push u to apologize or u resign and fight ur own battle, they don’t want to waste legal fees which could have been used to pay the journalist for at least 6 months, because they are also cited as defendants. Let's be fair in critique and stop attacking personalities

John Paintsil and new players dance as their initiation into the team

In another story, John Paintsil was welcomed into the Black Stars team by dancing to a song of his choice.

This is a tradition members of the Black Stars have upheld for over a decade.

Other people who danced included the other assistant coach, the goalkeeper's trainer, and players receiving a call-up for the first time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh