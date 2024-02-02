Mohammed Kudus helped his club, West Ham United, win a point against Bournemouth in a heated EPL fixture on Thursday, February 1, 2023

The Hammers were down by a goal, but Kudus' brilliant dribble inside the Bournemouth penalty box led to him being brought down, winning a penalty

Ward-Prowse converted the penalty from the spot with a brilliant strike down the middle, and the match ended 1-1

West Ham United salvaged a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the London Stadium, thanks to a second-half penalty won by Ghanaian winger Mohammed Kudus.

The hosts were trailing by a goal after a dreadful mistake by debutant Kalvin Phillips, who gifted the ball to Dominic Solanke in the third minute. The former Liverpool striker made no mistake and slotted the ball past Alphonse Areola to give the visitors an early lead.

Bournemouth looked comfortable for most of the first half, as they pressed West Ham high and denied them any space to create chances.

However, things changed after the break, as David Moyes's tactical changes made an impact on the game. The introduction of , who had returned from to the lineup, proved to be the decisive factor, as he tormented the Bournemouth defence with his dribbling and movement.

In the 61st minute, he burst into the box and and awarded a penalty after a VAR check. James Ward-Prowse stepped up and smashed the penalty down the middle, leaving the keeper with no chance.

The goal sparked some life into , who pushed for a winner in the final stages. However, Bournemouth held on and defended well, as they frustrated the hosts with their organisation and discipline.

