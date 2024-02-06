Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United commemorated the anniversary of Christian Atsu's tragic passing in a heartfelt tribute on social media

Christain Atsu, a former Ghanaian international, lost his life in an earthquake in Turkey precisely one year ago

Despite his untimely death, Atsu's contributions to football, including notable stints with various clubs and 69 caps for Ghana, were fondly remembered

In a post on X, formally Twitter, Chelsea FC said the club's thoughts are still with Atsu's family and friends.

"One year ago today we tragically lost Christian Atsu. Our thoughts will always remain with Christian's family and friends. "

Christian Atsu was confirmed dead a year ago following an earthquake in Turkey, which claimed numerous lives, including his own.

Atsu was feared to have been trapped under the rubble of Hatayspor's headquarters in Antakya after the devastating earthquake struck. Despite initial hopes of finding him alive, he was tragically discovered lifeless.

Having scored the winning goal in a match on February 5, Atsu had chosen to stay with the club in southern Turkey, altering his travel plans just hours before the quake struck.

His body was later repatriated to Ghana from Turkey on February 20. A week-long observance in his honour took place on March 4, 2023, at the Adjiringanor AstroTurf in Accra, followed by a state-assisted funeral on March 17, 2023, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra. Atsu was laid to rest in his hometown of Dogobome in Ada Foah.

Newcastle FC Remembers Late Christian Atsu A Year On

Meanwhile, Former Black Stars and Newcastle FC player Christian Atsu tragically lost his life in the Turkey earthquake disaster on February 6, 2023, while on duty for Hatayspor.

Newcastle United FC, where Atsu previously played, honoured him with a heartfelt tribute, prompting an outpouring of memories and condolences from fans worldwide.

Atsu's passing remains a poignant loss in the football community even a year later, reflecting his enduring impact and legacy.

