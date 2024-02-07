Ernest Nuamah got props from Ligue One as the league's official TikTok account dropped a compilation of his dribbles

The Ghanaian footballer won the Man Of The Match award in his recent game for Lyon against Olympique Marseille, where they won one nill

In the comments section of the compilation, many Ghanaians were quick to express their happiness at seeing Nuamah getting the hype he deserves

Ernest Nuamah, the new Ghanaian star man of Lyon, has received praise from Ligue One for his dazzling dribbling skills. The league's official TikTok account posted a video compilation of Nuamah's best moments on the pitch, showcasing his speed, agility, and creativity.

Ernest Nuamah dribbling. Photo Source: ligue1ubereats

Source: TikTok

Nuamah, who joined Lyon from FC Nordsjaelland in 2023, has been a revelation for the French club this season. He has scored one goal and one assist in 16 appearances. He also won the Man Of The Match award in his recent game against Olympique Marseille, where he scored the only goal of the match with a stunning solo run.

The 20-year-old winger has also impressed his fans and compatriots with his performances. In the comments section of the TikTok video, many Ghanaians expressed their happiness and pride at seeing Nuamah getting the recognition he deserves.

Nuamah, who has very few caps for Ghana, was expected to play a key role for the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations but made only a single appearance.

Ernest Nuamah gets praised

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Baron De Doyen said:

we have all this players and the coach is selecting nonsense first eleven

Endtrust commented:

And Jordan was playing 90min whiles Nuamah is in bench ... Ghana

KWARTENG ELVIS wrote:

Ernest Nuamah was my playing mate at Asafo Sports Council. I pray we'll all go far

Source: YEN.com.gh