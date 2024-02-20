Inaki Williams was on the score sheet as his club side, Athletic Bilbao, secured a 3:2 win against Girona on Monday, 19, 2024

The Ghanaian striker's incredible goal made him joint-top scorer for the club this season, having netted nine goals

Inaki scored the third goal for Bilbao, leaving them only two points shy from securing a top 4 place on the La Liga table

Athletic Bilbao's Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams scored the decisive goal in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Girona in La Liga on Monday night. The win sees Bilbao move up to fifth place, just two points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Ghanaian Striker Inaki Williams Photo Source: Athletic Club

Source: Instagram

Bilbao took the lead twice at San Mames, courtesy of goals from Alex Berenguer, who netted a brace. However, Girona fought back each time.

The game seemed headed for a draw until Williams produced a moment of magic in the 60th minute. Demonstrating strength and skill, Williams shrugged off defenders to unleash a great shot into the bottom corner of the net, leaving Girona goalkeeper helpless.

Williams' crucial goal, giving Bilbao a 3-1 lead, proved to be the winning strike despite Girona's late surge, which only resulted in another consolation goal. Girona's Eric Garcia scored in the 75th minute, setting up a tense finish, but Bilbao, urged on by their passionate supporters, managed to hold on for a 3-2 victory.

With nine league goals to his name this season, Williams stands out as Bilbao's joint-leading scorer, highlighting his importance to the team's success in this season's La Liga. Despite struggling for the Black Stars, the footballer has proven himself for his club side.

Source: YEN.com.gh