Former Hearts of Oak striker has reportedly signed for a football team in Iraq

Although a photo of him at the airport has gone viral, details of his contract remain sketchy

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post shared varied opinions about the transfer of the player to a team in Iraq

Ghanaian player and former Hearts of Oak striker Isaac Mensah has reportedly signed a new contract with an Iraqi-based football club, Arke Sports Club.

Although details on the player's transfer remain sketchy, it has come to light that Ghanaian agent Nana Kwarteng, the Chief Executive Officer of Sports Light Consult, brokered the deal.

A photo accompanying the post showed Isaac Mensah looking excited as he posed for a photograph with Nana Kwarteng at the Kotoka International Airport.

Ghanaians react to the transfer of Isaac Mensah to an Iraqi side

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post expressed astonishment that Isaac Mensah settled for Iraqi as his destination.

Alioune Hanne stated:

Iraq???? Eii money dey take people to places ooo

Kofi McCall stated:

Ghana football has turned to be " let sell him abroad for some dollars " no interest in the players development, welfare, is all about the money.No wonder Black Stars are struggling

Frederick Selorm Avueke wrote:

How can you leave Ghana as a football player to go and play in Iraq?i mean how, just how?. It seems you don't love your life, you only love the money

Ghanaian player speaks Twi during international interview

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Comfort Yeboah, a player for Apem Dorkoa Ladies, confidently expressed herself in the Twi language during a post-match interview with international media.

In a post-match interview, Comfort spoke in Twi, her native language, whereas an interpreter facilitated communication by translating her words into English and vice versa.

This act had inspired many nationwide.

