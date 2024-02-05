Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah earned praise from Ghanaians after he received the Man of the Match award at his club Olympique Lyon

After playing the full 90 minutes and putting up an exceptional performance, his team won 1-0 win against Olympique Marseille in the French Ligue 1

Many Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate him and express their frustration at Chris Hughton for not giving him enough playing time

Ghana professional footballer Ernest Nuamah bagged his first ever Man of the Match Award since joining his club, Olympique Lyon.

Ernest Nuamah with his Man of the Match award. Image Credit: @blackstarsofghana_ and @ol

Source: Instagram

Ernest Nuamah bags first-ever Man of the Match Award

Ernest Nuamah received the award after starring in Lyon's 1-0 win against Olympique Marseille in the French Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old winger played the entire 90 minutes of the game, and his exceptional performance moved his club, Lyon out of relegation.

Nuamah completed seven of 12 dribbling attempts, won nine out of 16 ground duels, and accurately passed the ball 21 out of 27 times but missed a big chance in the match.

The Black Stars player's Man of the Match Award comes days after Ghana exited early in the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, where he played 29 minutes in two games.

Below is a photo of Ernest Nuamah with his Man of the Match awards.

Ghanaians hailed Ernest Nuamah on social media

Many Ghanaians on social media hailed Ernest Nuamah for being an exceptional footballer, as others lashed out at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the former Coach Chris Hughton for not giving Nuamah more playtime.

@ynet_1 said:

Ernest Nuamah approaches each match as if it is the final one. Top guy❤️

@PapaAsubonteng said:

It’s criminal that we didn’t use this guy!!! Absolutely criminal

Video of Ernest Nuamah displaying incredible talent on the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh