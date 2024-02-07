The first game of the semi-finals round of the AFCON between South Africa and Nigeria kicked off on February 7, 2024

The highly anticipated game, nicknamed the Amapiano and Afrobeats derby, was watched by thousands of fans worldwide

An equalising goal by South Africa saw the Bafana Bafana players celebrating like Ghana's Mohammed Kudus

Ghana's Black Stars has long crashed out of the ongoing AFCON tournament after managing only two points from three group stage games.

Despite the Black Stars' exit, the name of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus continues to reign.

After South Africa equalised, the players ran to the advertising hoardings to celebrate.

South African players celebrate like Kudus

South Africans celebrate like Kudus

In the 67th minute of open play, Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty, putting the Super Eagles a goal ahead of the South Africans.

The game had reached the 90th-minute mark when South Africa earned a penalty kick after a VAR drama.

Teboho Mokoena, the Mamelodi Sundowns star, stepped up to convert South Africa's penalty, bringing the game back on level terms.

In celebration of the goal, the team sprinted to the advertising hoardings, striking Mohammed Kudus's infectious goal celebration, which excited scores of Ghanaian and EPL fans.

Despite their fancy celebration, the South Africans were punished by Nigeria after the Super Eagles advanced to the finals, having won the penalty stage.

Netizens react to South Africa's celebration

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to South Africans celebrating like Mohammed Kudus.

@timelesscityzen said:

They didn't win though. But Ghana appreciates them

@jazzboyxr wrote:

Yes they love us

@Everydaynewsgh remarked:

My heart melted when I saw the celebration

@Felicit00932297 added:

They should use the celebration and go play the final in Ghana.

Dede Ayew apologises on behalf of the Blak Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's team captain, Andre Ayew, had rendered an unqualified apology to Black Stars fans after their underwhelming performance at the ongoing AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

The player who was chastised by scores of Black Stars fans was urged on by his fellow colleagues as the Black Stars looked forward to rebuilding its mojo.

Source: YEN.com.gh