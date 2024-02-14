Ghana's disappointing AFCON exit has led to a tumultuous uprising against the country's highest football decision-making body

The demonstration kickstarted at the Obra Spot in Accra with almost as many people as police officers

Many netizens have shared their thoughts and expectations online after early footage from the protest popped up

The widely talked about Save Ghana Football demonstration convened by key sports journalists, including Saddick Adams, Veronica Commey, and Countryman Songo, has kickstarted.

The aim of the demonstration, among many other things, is to register the country's displeasure and frustrations with the Kurt Okraku-led administration of the Ghana Football Association.

The protest in Accra set off to a tumultuous start as scores of supporters, union members, journalists, and fans thronged the converging point, Obra Spot.

Save Ghana Football Demo Kickstarts with heavy police presence Photo source: X/SaddickAdams

Protesters met with heavy police presence

On February 1, 2024, Saddick Adams updated demonstrators that the Ghana Police Service had been duly notified of the GFA demonstration as required by law.

Not surprisingly, the protesters met a significant army of police officers at the converging point in Accra.

While the heavy police presence assures protesters of safety, many other netizens have raised concerns over the anti-protest culture of police service, especially considering the several mishaps at the recently staged Occupy Julorbihouse protest.

Netizens react to the heavy police presence at Obra Spot

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the army of officers at the ongoing protest.

@07_attitude said:

Ahh! de police too dey go de demo som or wot Dem plenty oo

@iamfelixg wrote:

Are the police also demonstrating?

@ExcellenceReign commented:

Eeeeiii so this small demonstrate and Ghana police are shaking. This is just a demonstration to save our football. Herh

@thePOE_T noted:

Eiii small demo, which is even about sports ⚽️ look at the Koti ‍♂️

@yaron__zango added;

I always say there’s something about the DNA of Ghana Police that is fundamentally anti-protest culture. If you decide to protest against your father in front of your house, you’ll see a huge police presence

Prophet Kofi Oduro to join the protest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned televangelist and one of the government's fiercest critics, Prophet Kofi Oduro, had shared his thoughts about the Save Ghana Football demonstration.

The conveners called on the preacher man after he registered his interest to join the protest slated for Valentine's Day.

