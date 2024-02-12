Rapper Medikal has intensified preparations for his upcoming critically acclaimed concert in London

The musician has arrived in the UK about three months earlier with ample time enough to fulfil his dream of filling the venue

A new post he shared after doing a recce of the venue has garnered significant plaudits from top Ghanaian personalities

On February 15, Ghanaian rapper Medikal jetted off to the UK ahead of his upcoming concert at the O2 arena in May.

The musician's arrival in the UK has raised the anticipation for the concert from fans and other industry insiders rooting for him.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician shared photos from the venue after a recce.

Medikal tours the O2 ahead of his concert Photo Source: Instagram/Amgmedikal

Medikal ramps up preparation for the O2 concert

Medikal has already begun activating the UK market in favour of his upcoming concert at the O2 Arena on May 3, 2024.

Recently, the Ghanaian rapper was seen at the enviable courtside spot of London Lion's basketball game against the Sharks.

Two days later, he posted photos of him at the O2 arena after a recce from the venue, building the confidence of interested patrons.

Netizens react to Medikal's readiness for his O2 concert

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Medikal's tour of the O2 avenue.

bahamas_west said:

Among all the GH Artist I’ve always loved MDK much more than any of them #Bomidinmami

mocksinwin remarked:

Sowutuom kwashieman to be praised boss. I remember that year way we dey share loud together for kwashieman. Happy for you super star @amgmedikal

worldbestafrodancer exclaimed:

Too stubborn

kurlsongx shared:

Top dawg

fameye_music commented:

Have fun widit

djmn_gh wrote:

History in the making

richomar34 added:

Can’t wait to see you perform there champ

Medikal's wife cops new expensive car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the gorgeous wife of Medikal, Fella Makafui, had unveiled a new car, which has sparked reactions online.

The car, which is estimated to be worth over $60,000, earned significant praise after she announced her new milestone online.

