In a recent interview, the singer recounted an experience which almost claimed the life of his child, influencing his new song

Ghanaian reggae veteran Shasha Marley has released a new song dedicated to the terrible traffic situation on the roads leading to the Spintex suburb of Accra.

The celebrated musician sat down with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM to deconstruct the song's motive and inspiration behind it.

In the interview, Shasha Marley opened up about a situation involving his ill child who couldn't get early medical attention because of the traffic.

According to Shasha Marley, he used to live in Spintex, but he had to move out because of the terrible traffic situation.

Abeiku Santana also admitted that popular personalities, including Ghana's speaker of parliament Alban Bagbin, celebrated journalist Kwame Sefa Kayi and the IGP have all moved out of the community for the same reasons.

That's the bane of the reggae veteran's new release, which he hopes will gain the attention of the responsible authorities.

Netizens react to Shasha Marley's new music

YeN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Shasha Marley's frustrations and new music.

georgejnr_11 said:

Our spintex is getting out of hands especially the rail way to nugua

gaiseyeliz900 wrote:

Creativity at it's best, Dope tune lyrics on point

dedebills added:

They are fixing the okpoi gonno stretch and it’s been helpful lately.

