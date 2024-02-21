Ghana football star Michael Kojo Essien is making the rounds online over speculations that he could be named the Black Stars’ assistant coach

Many believe he’s a perfect fit to work with Otto Addo, rumoured to become the head coach of the Ghana national team

As of the morning of Wednesday, February 21, visuals of Michael Essien garnered traction on X, with fans gushing over a post by the UEFA Champions League

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Kojo Essien is in the trends over heightened speculations that he is being considered to be named assistant coach for the Ghana national team.

It follows the ousting of the immediate past coach of the Black Star, Chris Hughton, on January 23, after the team’s disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Otto Addo and Michael Essien make headlines

Nana Otto Addo, a Ghanaian football manager and former player, has been tipped to be the leading candidate to replace Chris Hughton.

The football manager and Michael Essien have made headlines as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) closes in on a new coach for the male national team.

As of the morning of Wednesday, February 21, Michael Essien had gained traction on X, formerly known as X.

A post by the UEFA Champions League surfaced as fans continued to discuss the former Chelsea star. Michael Essien reshared the image on his X account, where fans raved over him.

See the photo below:

Reactions trail the photo of Michael Essien

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments here.

@IzzatElKhawaja commented:

SuperStar.

@Clement_truth said:

Micheal Essien, Ghana’s finest.

@ADAMASHABA1 posted:

You made us so proud here in Uganda. I was in senior two, and I can’t forget that night.

@niislimgh commented:

The best to do it. Poncho powers.

@Sister_Grr said:

My legend.

@AbenaA24 posted:

Much love, Michael.

@banda_boy101 commented:

World football legend.

Michael Essien produces 2 spectacular goals in Chelsea’s 4:0 match against Bayern in Legends Game

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that former Ghanaian international Michael Essien showcased his enduring football prowess with two remarkable goals for Chelsea in a Legends Game on September 9, 2023, resulting in a resounding 4-0 victory against Bayern.

In one instance, Essien provided a brilliant assist; in another, the football star scored a header that left the goalkeeper helpless.

