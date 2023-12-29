The Premier League shared a video on TikTok celebrating Ghanaian football icon Michael Essien and played a song by the Asakaa Boys in the background

The video was one of Michael Essien's legendary goals against Arsenal, blasting a shot from outside the box into the net

Many Ghanaians were excited to see a Ghanaian song used by the official Premier League account

The video was one of Michael Essien's legendary goals against Arsenal in the Premier League when he blasted a shot from outside the box into the top corner of the net.

The video was captioned "Essien knew how to score a worldie " and featured the song Obaa Hemaa by the Asakaa Boys, one of their most popular songs.

The Premier League's choice of music was a nod to Essien's Ghanaian heritage and a recognition of the Asakaa Boys' influence on the African music scene.

Many Ghanaians were excited to see a Ghanaian song used by the official Premier League account and praised Essien for his impact on English football.

Ghanaians Praise Premier League

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Crispin zedi said:

How has this song made it to the biggest league in the world…. I cannot comprehend this

Sheihulai Ibrahim wrote:

Thank u very much Essien love from Ghana thank u also premier league admin

DON’T LAUGH ALONE wrote:

Good music from Ghana Asakaa to the Universe

L E G Y Tson reacted:

Wait oh, them use asaka song for their video

Kwaku McFlyy wrote:

PL playing a Ghanaian track, Nice!! West Ham does it most tho

West Ham plays Sarkodie's Otan

In another story, West Ham United's social media team, in a TikTok video, played Sarkodie's latest song, Otan, exciting many Ghanaians.

The video was a clip of Mohammed Kudus's goal versus Wolves, and the post was a way of celebrating Kudus.

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians praised the West Ham social media team for constantly playing Ghanaian music.

