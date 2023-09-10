Former Ghanaian international Michael Essien delighted fans with two remarkable goals for Chelsea in a legends match on September 9, 2023, securing a 4-0 victory against Bayern

Essien expressed his joy on Twitter, commemorating the event as a tribute to the late Gianluca Vialli and a fundraiser for charity

Fans, impressed by Essien's performance, have called for his return to the Ghanaian national team

Former Ghanaian international Michael Essien showcased his enduring football prowess with two remarkable goals for Chelsea in a legends game on September 9, 2023, resulting in a resounding 4-0 victory against Bayern.

In one instance, Essien provided a brilliant assist, while in another, he scored a header that left the goalkeeper helpless.

Taking to his Twitter account, Essien shared his sentiments about the memorable night, stating,

"Great night yesterday to be back at the Bridge to celebrate our legendary late Gianluca Viali and also raise funds for the @chelseafcfoundation and @royalmarsden ⚽️ It was amazing to see a lot of my ex-teammates from @chelseafc."

Netizens react as Michael Essien produces 2 spectacular goals for Chelsea

The impressive performance has sparked reactions from fans, some of whom are expressing a desire to see Essien return to the Ghanaian national team.

@FelixDe12345 said:

Since they've been playing this Chelsea legendary football I haven't spotted one particular player and thats Didier Drogba

@AkwasiCobby indicated:

You still got it. You can slot into any starting 11 even for 15mins. You can still help Ghana and Chelsea in a player management capacity to impact some of your knowledge to these players

@joed260 mentioned:

Why don't you guys start mentoring the youngsters. They seem not to be creative. You guys showed that CFC doesn't need more than 90mins to score a goal , but it appears our current boys even if given 24hrs and all opponents injured they'll still struggle to score

Watch the goals below:

Source: YEN.com.gh