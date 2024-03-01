Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus leads the Premier League in dribbles completed this season with 66

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus has emerged as the Premier League's top dribbler this season, having completed 66 dribbles, surpassing Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, who managed 61.

Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax in a €45 million deal last summer, has contributed to 12 goals despite predominantly playing as a right winger. He has scored nine goals and assisted in three.

After Kudus and Doku on the top dribbles table comes Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha (52 completed dribbles), Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene (50 completed dribbles) and Ross Barkley (48 completed dribbles) to make the top five.

Mohammed Kudus leads the top five dribble chat with 66 completed dribbles Photo credit: @KudusMohammedGH

Source: Twitter

Kudus believes West Ham has the potential to triumph in both the UEFA Europa League and secure a top-six finish in the Premier League.

Kudus expressed confidence in his team's capabilities, saying,

"We won the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, so we have the same mentality and approach for every game. It’s very possible."

West Ham keenly felt Kudus' absence during January's Africa Cup of Nations. During the continent's tournament, he was adjudged the highest-rated player.

However, since his return to West Ham, he has made significant contributions to games against Manchester United, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford, providing an assist in the latter match.

Under David Moyes's management, West Ham faces German side Freiburg in the Europa League's round of 16, aiming to add another trophy to their collection after clinching the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Comments on Kudus' Premier League achievement

After sharing it on social media, YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Kudus' feat as the top dribbler in the Premier League. Read them below.

@_Adaigbo said:

For someone that this is his first season in PL? He’s that guy

@FrancisNgbor wrote:

It has been awesome and interesting so far but I hope he won’t be a season wonder in the EPL. It takes strength,intelligence and commitment to excel in the EPL

@zaqrider said:

He's shown promise and adaptability, gaining valuable experience

@LfcToyyib wrote:

The best right winger in the league after mo salah, none of that saka nonsense

@KDB_SZN_17 said:

Hes been class no doubt... never ghosted at afcon too

@maxpescatori wrote:

You should include lost dribbles or lost duel to correctly judge a player performance

Source: YEN.com.gh