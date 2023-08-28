West Ham United, on Sunday, August 27, announced the signing of Ghanaian star winger Mohammed Kudus with a beautiful announcement video

The premier league club created a rap song for the announcement, which had a Ghanaian vibe to it as Twi terms and mannerisms were used

In the video, the Ghanaian star proudly rocked the wine colours of The Hammers as the composer of the song stood by him and rapped

West Ham United Football Club has unveiled the signing of talented Ghanaian winger, Mohammed Kudus, through a captivating announcement video. On Sunday, August 27, the Premier League club introduced their new player in a way that added a special touch to the excitement.

The announcement was far from ordinary, as West Ham chose to blend football with culture. The club demonstrated its creativity by producing a rap song that was UK rap but induced with a Ghanaian vibe. To emphasise their commitment to the Ghanaian connection, the lyrics incorporated Twi terms and mannerisms, making the announcement unique and heartwarming.

In the video, Mohammed Kudus, the rising star from Ghana, showed his enthusiasm for his new football journey. Dressed in the iconic wine colours of West Ham United, he beamed with pride as he represented his new team. Ghanaians were excited about Kudus' new journey.

Mohammed Kuds excites Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Kwasi Knight said:

It comes with a rap ,it comes with a trap .Kudos to Kudus.West harm .We are about to cost them some big harm .

Ethan Hobbs wrote:

yeah can’t lie this a hard player announcement

Medimedo reacted:

From zongo to London abonten .

CHINEDU mayor wrote:

much love from Nigeria kudos we believe in you

FIFA hypes Kudus in video

In another story, The official FIFA World Cup TikTok page shared a video clip of Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus's performance at the past World Cup.

In the background of the clip played Black Sherif's hook on the song Country Side on which he was featured by Sarkodie.

Many people were excited to see the Ghanaian representation on display and expressed awe at how talented Kudus was.

