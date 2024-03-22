Ghanaian footballer Mukarama Abdulai has gained accolades after her masterful goal for the Black Princesses

Her flawless goal for the team nailed their 2-1 triumph over Nigeria's Falconets in the women's football tournament at the 13th African Games

Netizens showered her with compliments after Ghanaian journalist Juliet Bawuah celebrated the footballer on X

Black Princesses star Mukarama Abdulai has been celebrated by football lovers following her winning goal for the team against Nigeria's Falconets at the 13th African Games.

Ghana trailed behind early on when goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku fumbled a harmless ball in the penalty box, which allowed Edeh Njideka to pounce on the loose ball to fire Nigeria ahead in the 23rd minute.

Ghanaians hail Mukarama Abdulai over her goal for Black Princesses at African Games.

Mukarama's much-needed football prowess came into play when she netted another goal for her side at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, captivating football enthusiasts, including Ghanaian journalist Juliet Bawuah.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Sports Journalist of the Year gushed over Mukarama for playing Ghana in a positive light.

''From being unfortunately booed in Ghana's first game to becoming the heroine on the night for the Black Princesses, Abdulai Mukarama must be a happy person tonight. Well done to the girls, and Yusif Basigi led the technical team to winning GOLD,'' Bawuah wrote on X.

Reactions trail the post by Juliet Bawuah

The post by Juliet Bawuah garnered comments from her followers on X. Many hailed the Black Princesses star.

@kiskis4u2 wrote:

Outstanding player. The girls did so well against Nigeria, but I was very impressed with Mukarama and Maa Fia Nyame.

@_Mr_Woode commented:

She did exceptionally well yesterday.

@JoseAmankwa said:

She's more experienced. She can even play the Black Queens.

@Kayofficial5 wrote:

That girl is going places with the right opportunities and drive! In fact, the entire team has potential and black Queens prospects!

@Otisss77 said:

Congratulations to them all big ballers.

@Abrahampromis commented:

Fantastic baby girl and a proper striker, and even black stars. Strikers don't have her striking quality. Congrats, Moka.

@Etornam_Samadik said:

She be proper baller, she go mature beautifully.

@abigailaddo_3 gushed:

Our Princess.

Fans celebrate Black Princesses' victory over Super Falconets

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Princesses defeated the Super Falconets of Nigeria by 2-1 in a thrilling 13th African Games women's football tournament finals.

The Black Princesses had to climb to victory after going down early in the game due to a blunder by the goalkeeper.

However, goals in the 78th and 99th minute by Tracey Twum and Mukarama Abdulai, respectfully, secured the gold for the Ghanaian side.

