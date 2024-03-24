One tradition that members of the Black Stars have upheld for over a decade is that new members dance as their initiation

This meant that the new people on the technical team and debutant players had to dance in camp during training for the friendlies

The two Assistant Coaches and Goalkeeper's trainer, as well as players receiving a call-up for the first time, danced for the team

After the Ghana Football Association named Otto Addo the new coach for the Black Stars, he came with his technical team.

As part of his technical team, Otto Addo named former Black Stars footballers John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda as his Assistant coach and Goalkeeper trainer, respectively.

The two and every new member of the playing body were specially initiated into the team as custom demands.

A collage showing some of the debutants on the team who danced as part of their initiation Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial

Source: Facebook

On the technical team, the newbies are Joseph Laumann and John Paintsil, who are first and second assistants, respectively, with Fatawu Dauda.

The playing body has Asante Kotoko's Frederick Asare, Lorient's Nathaniel Adjei, Ibrahim Osman, Forson Amankwa and Ebenezer Annan as new players.

All eight debutants introduced themselves and danced to different songs they chose.

John Paintsil on how the newbies dance started

In a separate video, John Paintsil said he feels happy that the tradition he started in 2007 has come to stay even though most of the people he began with have retired from national football.

He said they started it to welcome Andre Ayew and bridge the gap between the old and new players.

In other videos, the assistant coaches, Fatau Dauda and all the new players performed their initiation dances.

Everyone who danced received cheers from the rest of the players.

Jordan Ayew speaks after Blacks Stars lost against Nigeria's Super Eagles

Meanwhile, Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew has broken his silence after the senior national team.

The Black Stars lost to Nigeria in a friendly game on Friday, March 22, 2024.

According to the younger Ayew brother, their defeat was due to the lack of concentration on the players' path, especially in the first half. He, however, added that they are rebuilding the team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh