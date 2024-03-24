A video of Jordan Ayew speaking after the Black Stars lost to the Super Eagles of Nigeria is trending on social media

He admitted the team lost concentration in the first half of the game, which led to Nigeria scoring the first goal

He, however, expressed delight with the overall performance of the team, especially with the debutants

Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew has broken his silence after the senior national team. the Black Stars lost to Nigeria in a friendly game on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the Crystal Palace forward attributed the defeat to the lack of concentration on the players' path, especially in the first half.

Jordan Ayew reacts to defeat against Nigeria Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X

Despite the defeat, he expressed joy over the performance of the Black Stars team in general.

"There is a new manager and we are rebuilding, we are building a solid team for the future"

He added that he and Andre Ayew, as well as other senior players, will guide the newbies and help them integrate well into the national team.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 views and 60 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video commented on the performance of the Black Stars.

@adamutamimu3203 commented:

Ghana’s build up was better this time. I wonder how no one spoke about that. If they improve on the build up, I think we’ll have a better team. But our problem is defense

@codedictor indicated:

Jordan it's not your job to guide players..it's your job to play good football and to help the team great again....can you simply just do that for us.

@georgeagyekum3475 stated:

Let's concentrate on the black satellites...they're our future,they play like a real Ghanaian national team.Their determination and hunger for success is uncompairable.

Otto Addo opens up on his ambition as Black Stars coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, made known his aim for the senior national team coaching staff.

Otto Addo spoke in an interview days before the Black Stars take on Nigeria's Super Eagles in a friendly in Morocco on Friday, March 22, 2024.

In the interview, Otto Addo admitted how low the Black Stars have sunk in football and his plan to ensure the team rises again.

