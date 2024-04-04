John Dumelo has denied reports that he had claimed that female students of the University of Ghana and other female fans had been chasing him

The reports went viral on social media after a video of Dumelo's interview with Joselyn Dumas emerged online on Monday, April 1, 2024

The actor urged fans to disregard the reports, disclosing that the said interview was held about 10 years ago

Actor and politician John Dumelo has vehemently denied recent reports suggesting that he claimed university ladies were yearning to have an affair with him.

Reports went viral on social media on Monday, April 1, 2024, that Dumelo had made the claims in an interview with Joselyn Dumas.

Several media outlets reported, based on a video, that Dumelo had stated that students from the University of Ghana, the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and other female fans were making advances at him.

However, the politician aspiring to become the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon on the NDC's ticket took to social media to urge Ghanaians to disregard the reports, dismissing them as baseless.

"Please treat this with the contempt it deserves," Dumelo tweeted.

The actor-turned-politician had earlier clarified that the said interview which was referred was done about 10 years ago.

John Dumelo tutors University of Ghana students ahead of exams

Meanwhile, John Dumelo tutored the University of Ghana students for free before their semester exams.

He wished them well and shared pictures of how the free tutorial sessions went.

Many people hailed him as a hands-on politician, while others advised him on how to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

The tutorial programme came after the actor melted the hearts of many after he did something special for the first-year students of the University of Ghana.

He organised a free photoshoot for the university's freshers, with ladies getting the chance to get their makeup done for free before taking their pictures.

Many hailed him as the future president of Ghana and opined that he would win the seat in the constituency.

