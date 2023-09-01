Eddie Nketiah has decided to play for the England national football at the senior level

The Arsenal striker was eligible to play for the Black Stars because he was born to Ghanaian parents

Netizens have shared their opinions over the move by Eddie Nketiah to play for England and not Ghana

Reactions have trailed the decision by Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah to play for the England national team.

The 24-year-old was handed his first call-up by England coach Gary Southgate as the Three Lions prepare to play Ukraine and Poland this September.

Prior to his call-up, Eddie Nketiah, born to Ghanaian parents in the UK, was tipped to wear the Black Stars jersey as he had been approached by the Ghana Football Association with the hope of convincing him to make the switch.

Soon after news of his debut call-up by England was made official, many Ghanaians took to Twitter to share their sentiments.

You will regret your decision

One Ghanaian tweep, @MrBoadu, in expressing his disappointment, stirred controversy as he stated that the player would regret the decision he had made.

He opined that Eddie Nketiah should not have followed in the footsteps of Brighton forward Danny Welbeck, who also snubbed Ghana and played for the English national team.

Ghanaians vary in their opinions on the matter

Netizens who saw the post, however disagreed with the tweep on his viewpoint, with many saying the player acted in his best interest

@adnan_inu replied:

Apuuu. Did Wellbeck tell you he has regretted it?He should come and play and make the Football people rich?

@eagleyez7 stated:

Na you paa, what has Ghana done for him to switch his loyalty to Ghana? Masa masa.

@PlayBerry1 replied:

This one no be bibini downfall o man Chale dem Dey go tournament dem go drop you carry Demma players go o man

@abd_el_kerim said:

Why not wish him well instead? The GFA probably didn’t contribute anything to his dev’t. He has every right to choose to represent the FA that’s contributed everything to his career.

